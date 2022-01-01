Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve apple salad

FRENCH FRIES

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar

225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fair Hills Apple Salad$13.00
frisee. walnuts. collier’s 2 year cheddar. nueske’s bacon. apple cider vinaigrette
More about The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Apple Pecan Salad$13.50
Fresh Arugula Tossed with Roasted Turkey Breast, Candied Pecans Apples, Fresh Sage & our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

