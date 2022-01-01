Apple salad in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve apple salad
More about The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
FRENCH FRIES
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
|Fair Hills Apple Salad
|$13.00
frisee. walnuts. collier’s 2 year cheddar. nueske’s bacon. apple cider vinaigrette
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Turkey Apple Pecan Salad
|$13.50
Fresh Arugula Tossed with Roasted Turkey Breast, Candied Pecans Apples, Fresh Sage & our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette