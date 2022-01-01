Barbacoas in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Blue Plate Taco
TACOS
Blue Plate Taco
1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica
|Del Dia Combo - Prime Barbacoa
|$18.00
Shredded prime chuck braised w/onion, poblano, chipotle, oregano, and cumin. Served with cotija cheese and pickled red onions
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$17.00
|Del Dia Bowl - Prime Barbacoa
|$20.00
shredded prime chuck braised w/onion, poblano, chipotle, oregano, and cumin, cotija cheese and pickled red onions, avocado, black beans, and market veggies. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice for $2.