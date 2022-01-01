Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Santa Monica restaurants that serve barbacoas

Blue Plate Taco image

TACOS

Blue Plate Taco

1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Del Dia Combo - Prime Barbacoa$18.00
Shredded prime chuck braised w/onion, poblano, chipotle, oregano, and cumin. Served with cotija cheese and pickled red onions
Barbacoa Burrito$17.00
Del Dia Bowl - Prime Barbacoa$20.00
shredded prime chuck braised w/onion, poblano, chipotle, oregano, and cumin, cotija cheese and pickled red onions, avocado, black beans, and market veggies. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice for $2.
More about Blue Plate Taco
Barbacoa Taco image

TACOS

Lanea

1460 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (364 reviews)
Delivery
Barbacoa Taco$2.80
Handmade blue corn tortilla with lamb wrapped in agave leaves and pit roasted underground over a wood fire for 36 hours. Topped with guacamole, cilantro, and onions. 100% gluten free.
More about Lanea

