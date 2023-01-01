Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef steaks in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve beef steaks

Item pic

 

Z Garden Santa Monica

2350 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Steak Kebab$20.95
marinated angus skewers grilled to juicy perfection
More about Z Garden Santa Monica
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Birdie G's

2421 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (5357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8 oz Corned Beef Tri-Tip Steak Frites$49.00
served with fries & aioli
More about Birdie G's

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Pudding

Tortellini

Banana Cake

Veggie Tacos

Chocolate Croissants

French Toast

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pear Salad

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (948 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (74 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (798 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston