Beef steaks in
Santa Monica
/
Santa Monica
/
Beef Steaks
Santa Monica restaurants that serve beef steaks
Z Garden Santa Monica
2350 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica
No reviews yet
Beef Steak Kebab
$20.95
marinated angus skewers grilled to juicy perfection
More about Z Garden Santa Monica
FRENCH FRIES
Birdie G's
2421 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica
Avg 4.4
(5357 reviews)
8 oz Corned Beef Tri-Tip Steak Frites
$49.00
served with fries & aioli
More about Birdie G's
