Bisque in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Santa Monica restaurants that serve bisque

Hurry Curry of Tokyo

2901 ocean park blvd, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Bisque
More about Hurry Curry of Tokyo
The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Pea Bisque
English peas, butter, potatoes and leeks, pureed and garnished with bacon and chili oil
More about The Curious Palate

