Burritos in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve burritos

El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1025 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (3253 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Burrito$8.95
Burrito Dorado$18.75
Chile con Carne, Refried Beans, Rice, finished with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Tomato Salsa. Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole.
More about El Cholo
Item pic

 

Blueys Kitchen

1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pedro's burrito - Dinner$14.00
Housemade falafel or grilled chicken, avocado, arugula, house pickled cabbage and citrus tahini and pistachio dukkah
Pedro's Burrito$14.50
falafel or chicken, avocado, romaine, pickled onion, cabbage slaw, tomato, garlic sauce, pistachio dukkah
Breakfast burrito$13.00
Choice of Mexican chorizo or soyrizo with scrambled eggs, rosemary spuds, jalapeno, Oaxacan cheese, side of salsa roja.
More about Blueys Kitchen
Item pic

TACOS

Blue Plate Taco

1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Burrito$17.00
Bean and Cheese Burrito$12.00
black beans, rice, cheese with a side of guajillo salsa
Shrimp Burrito$15.00
shrimp, mexican slaw, black beans, rice, cheese with a side of guajillo salsa
More about Blue Plate Taco
Casa Martin image

 

Casa Martin

1251 3RD ST PROMENADE, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
NO MEAT SUPER BURRITO$22.00
More about Casa Martin
Snug Harbor image

FRENCH FRIES

Snug Harbor

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Sunrise Burrito$16.95
Steak, eggs, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with home fries.
More about Snug Harbor
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street

2908 Main Street, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bite$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street
Item pic

 

Alfalfa Santa Monica

2309 Main Street, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Catering Ancho Hash Burrito$8.00
Minimum 6 wraps per catering order. La Fortaleza flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, Manchego and Oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de Arbol.
***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed***
Ancho Hash Burrito$9.50
La Fortaleza flour tortilla, organic fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, manchego and oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol.
Please note: the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed
Catering Homemade Chorizo Burrito$10.00
Minimum 6 burritos per catering order. La Fortaleza flour tortilla, homemade chorizo, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, Manchego and Oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de Arbol
***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed***
More about Alfalfa Santa Monica
Item pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Pico

2121 Cloverfield Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bite$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Pico
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Socalo

1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
El Mañanero Burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, refried beans, oaxacan cheese, crispy potatoes, served with fruit salad
Socalo Burrito$13.25
refried beans, griddled cheese, coleslaw, avocado salsa, crispy potatoes, served with green salad. Can Be Made Vegan
More about Socalo
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Bodega Wine Bar

814 Broadway, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, applewood bacon, black beans, roasted potatoes, cheddar & chipotle aioli with tomatillo salsa
Soyrizo Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, Soyrizo (vegan chorizo), avocado, black beans, roasted potatoes, cheddar & tomatillo salsa
More about Bodega Wine Bar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$18.00
organic scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, crispy potato, avocado mash, salsa roja, side of sour cream, housemade chili-lime tortilla chips
Breakfast Burrito$18.00
organic scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, crispy potato strings, avocado mash, salsa roja, house made chili-lime tortilla chips
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
Casa Martin image

 

Casa Martin

1654 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (1978 reviews)
Takeout
CHILE VERDE SUPER BURRITO$20.00
GRILLED CHICKEN SUPER BURRITO$23.00
SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO$18.00
More about Casa Martin
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Tallula's

118 Entrada Dr, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (6862 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tallula's Burrito$16.00
flour tortilla, rice, beans, cabbage, crema, salsa, pico de gallo, your choice of protein
*please note this item is only available for take out only and is not offered for dine in
Kids Rice, Bean, Cheese Burrito$8.00
flour tortilla, pinto beans, red rice, cheddar cheese.
More about Tallula's

