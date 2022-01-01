Burritos in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve burritos
El Cholo
1025 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica
|Kids Burrito
|$8.95
|Burrito Dorado
|$18.75
Chile con Carne, Refried Beans, Rice, finished with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Tomato Salsa. Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Blueys Kitchen
1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica
|Pedro's burrito - Dinner
|$14.00
Housemade falafel or grilled chicken, avocado, arugula, house pickled cabbage and citrus tahini and pistachio dukkah
|Pedro's Burrito
|$14.50
falafel or chicken, avocado, romaine, pickled onion, cabbage slaw, tomato, garlic sauce, pistachio dukkah
|Breakfast burrito
|$13.00
Choice of Mexican chorizo or soyrizo with scrambled eggs, rosemary spuds, jalapeno, Oaxacan cheese, side of salsa roja.
Blue Plate Taco
1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$17.00
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$12.00
black beans, rice, cheese with a side of guajillo salsa
|Shrimp Burrito
|$15.00
shrimp, mexican slaw, black beans, rice, cheese with a side of guajillo salsa
Snug Harbor
2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Sunrise Burrito
|$16.95
Steak, eggs, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with home fries.
Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street
2908 Main Street, Santa Monica
|Burrito Bite
|$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Alfalfa Santa Monica
2309 Main Street, Santa Monica
|Catering Ancho Hash Burrito
|$8.00
Minimum 6 wraps per catering order. La Fortaleza flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, Manchego and Oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de Arbol.
***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed***
|Ancho Hash Burrito
|$9.50
La Fortaleza flour tortilla, organic fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, manchego and oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol.
Please note: the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed
|Catering Homemade Chorizo Burrito
|$10.00
Minimum 6 burritos per catering order. La Fortaleza flour tortilla, homemade chorizo, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, Manchego and Oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de Arbol
***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed***
Groundwork Coffee Company - Pico
2121 Cloverfield Blvd., Santa Monica
|Burrito Bite
|$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Socalo
1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|El Mañanero Burrito
|$11.00
scrambled eggs, refried beans, oaxacan cheese, crispy potatoes, served with fruit salad
|Socalo Burrito
|$13.25
refried beans, griddled cheese, coleslaw, avocado salsa, crispy potatoes, served with green salad. Can Be Made Vegan
Bodega Wine Bar
814 Broadway, Santa Monica
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, applewood bacon, black beans, roasted potatoes, cheddar & chipotle aioli with tomatillo salsa
|Soyrizo Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, Soyrizo (vegan chorizo), avocado, black beans, roasted potatoes, cheddar & tomatillo salsa
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Breakfast Burrito
|$18.00
organic scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, crispy potato, avocado mash, salsa roja, side of sour cream, housemade chili-lime tortilla chips
Casa Martin
1654 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica
|CHILE VERDE SUPER BURRITO
|$20.00
|GRILLED CHICKEN SUPER BURRITO
|$23.00
|SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO
|$18.00
Tallula's
118 Entrada Dr, Santa Monica
|Tallula's Burrito
|$16.00
flour tortilla, rice, beans, cabbage, crema, salsa, pico de gallo, your choice of protein
*please note this item is only available for take out only and is not offered for dine in
|Kids Rice, Bean, Cheese Burrito
|$8.00
flour tortilla, pinto beans, red rice, cheddar cheese.