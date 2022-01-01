Carne asada in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve carne asada
El Cholo
1025 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica
|Carne Asada
|$24.95
All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Socalo
1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Carne Asada Tacos (2)
|$15.00
grilled hanger steak, guacamole, fresca and quemada salsas. served with organic corn tortillas, organic red rice and beans, and farmers market vegetables.
|Carne Asada Tacos (2)
|$12.00
grilled hanger steak, guacamole, fresca and quemada salsas. served with organic corn tortillas.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Tallula's
118 Entrada Dr, Santa Monica
|Grass-Fed Carne Asada Taco Plate
|$18.00
tomatillo, lime, salsa macha, benne seeds. pickled red onion, avocado. Served with rice & beans (gf)
*please note this item is only available for take out only and is not offered for dine in
|Carne Asada Taco
|$8.00
tomatillo, lime-marinated onion, brown butter salsa macha, benne seeds, avocado, herbs.
tortillas made fresh daily from Masienda's organic masa (2 per order, comes with organic red rice & organic pinto beans)