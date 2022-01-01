Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve carne asada

El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1025 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (3253 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$24.95
All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
More about El Cholo
eb9a21b9-899a-41ab-938f-2d0023b54fb5 image

 

Casa Martin

1251 3RD ST PROMENADE, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
ORLANDO'S CARNE ASADA$34.00
More about Casa Martin
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Socalo

1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Tacos (2)$15.00
grilled hanger steak, guacamole, fresca and quemada salsas. served with organic corn tortillas, organic red rice and beans, and farmers market vegetables.
Carne Asada Tacos (2)$12.00
grilled hanger steak, guacamole, fresca and quemada salsas. served with organic corn tortillas.
More about Socalo
Casa Martin image

 

Casa Martin

1654 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (1978 reviews)
Takeout
ORLANDO'S CARNE ASADA PLATILLO$28.00
More about Casa Martin
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Tallula's

118 Entrada Dr, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (6862 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grass-Fed Carne Asada Taco Plate$18.00
tomatillo, lime, salsa macha, benne seeds. pickled red onion, avocado. Served with rice & beans (gf)
*please note this item is only available for take out only and is not offered for dine in
Carne Asada Taco$8.00
tomatillo, lime-marinated onion, brown butter salsa macha, benne seeds, avocado, herbs.
tortillas made fresh daily from Masienda's organic masa (2 per order, comes with organic red rice & organic pinto beans)
More about Tallula's

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Avocado Toast

Tiramisu

Chicken Tenders

Barbacoas

Chile Relleno

Miso Soup

Green Beans

Italian Sandwiches

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston