Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve carrot cake

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$11.00
Carrot Cake
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Item pic

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Kye's

1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paleo Vegan Chewy Carrot Cake$4.25
Carrot, Pineapple, Coconut Oil*, Non GMO Cassava Flour, Coconut Sugar*, Non GMO Paleo Flour Mix, Flax Seeds*, Cinnamon, Apple Cider Vinegar*, Vanilla Extract, Baking Soda, Nutmeg, Baking Powder, Sea Salt
More about Kye's

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Chicken Tenders

Pancakes

Tarts

Cheese Pizza

Veggie Sandwiches

Sliders

Steak Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston