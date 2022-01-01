Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve cheesecake

basque cheesecake slice image

 

pasjoli

2732 Main St, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2813 reviews)
Takeout
basque cheesecake slice$14.00
a slice of our favorite basque cheesecake - burnt on the outside, runny & creamy on the inside
basque cheesecake$14.00
a slice of our favorite basque cheesecake
Basque Cheesecake for Healthcare!$65.00
For pickup ONLY! Chef Dave's whole Basque cheesecake - 100% of profits go towards payment of employees' healthcare plans.
More about pasjoli
Item pic

 

Rock'n Pies Pizza

1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$6.50
More about Rock'n Pies Pizza
Item pic

TACOS

Blue Plate Taco

1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream$7.00
Rori's Artisanal Creamery
Baja Cheesecake and Gelato$9.00
baja style cheese cake. flan cheese cake. comes with a side of gelato of choice.
More about Blue Plate Taco
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$11.00
New York Cheese Cake
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pono Burger

829 Broadway, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (2545 reviews)
Takeout
Organic Strawberry NY Cheesecake$5.50
More about Pono Burger

