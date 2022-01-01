Cheesecake in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve cheesecake
pasjoli
2732 Main St, Santa Monica
|basque cheesecake slice
|$14.00
a slice of our favorite basque cheesecake - burnt on the outside, runny & creamy on the inside
|basque cheesecake
|$14.00
a slice of our favorite basque cheesecake
|Basque Cheesecake for Healthcare!
|$65.00
For pickup ONLY! Chef Dave's whole Basque cheesecake - 100% of profits go towards payment of employees' healthcare plans.
TACOS
Blue Plate Taco
1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica
|Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
|$7.00
Rori's Artisanal Creamery
|Baja Cheesecake and Gelato
|$9.00
baja style cheese cake. flan cheese cake. comes with a side of gelato of choice.
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|New York Cheesecake
|$11.00
New York Cheese Cake