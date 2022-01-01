Chicken pasta in Santa Monica
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - 2901 ocean park blvd
2901 ocean park blvd, Santa Monica
|Chicken Pasta
|$15.95
a customer favorite! sautéed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & corn, served on top of spaghetti & surrounded by friend chicken karaage & our special house white sauce. served with a house salad
Dagwoods
820 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica
|chicken pesto pasta
|$0.00
mushrooms, pesto, parmesan, garlic bread, chicken, penne
|chicken parmigiana pasta
|$0.00
parmesan, garlic bread, breaded chicken, spaghetti, marinara, mozzarella
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
2401 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Chicken Pasta Salad
|$0.00
chicken, pasta, green onions, 1000 Island dressing