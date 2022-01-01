Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Santa Monica restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Hurry Curry of Tokyo - 2901 ocean park blvd

2901 ocean park blvd, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pasta$15.95
a customer favorite! sautéed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & corn, served on top of spaghetti & surrounded by friend chicken karaage & our special house white sauce. served with a house salad
More about Hurry Curry of Tokyo - 2901 ocean park blvd
Dagwoods

820 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chicken pesto pasta$0.00
mushrooms, pesto, parmesan, garlic bread, chicken, penne
chicken parmigiana pasta$0.00
parmesan, garlic bread, breaded chicken, spaghetti, marinara, mozzarella
More about Dagwoods
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica

2401 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (10819 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pasta Salad$0.00
chicken, pasta, green onions, 1000 Island dressing
More about Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica

