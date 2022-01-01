Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Santa Monica restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Snug Harbor image

FRENCH FRIES

Snug Harbor

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders With Q's$7.95
Made to order chicken tenders & Suzy Q (curly) fries.
More about Snug Harbor
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fingers (Two Strips)$5.50
Breaded Chicken Strips- Kids
Breaded chicken breast, sliced and served with potatoes or Veggies
Grilled Chicken Strips- Kids
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

111 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (3712 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Three Chicken Tenders served with your choice of sauce.
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
The Curious Palate image

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers - Kids$9.00
Served with fries.
More about The Curious Palate
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.00
served with carrot sticks and vegetarian caesar dipper
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.00
Carrot Sticks and Vegetarian Caesar Dipping Sauce
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

