Chicken tenders in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve chicken tenders
FRENCH FRIES
Snug Harbor
2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Chicken Tenders With Q's
|$7.95
Made to order chicken tenders & Suzy Q (curly) fries.
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Chicken Fingers (Two Strips)
|$5.50
|Breaded Chicken Strips- Kids
Breaded chicken breast, sliced and served with potatoes or Veggies
|Grilled Chicken Strips- Kids
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
111 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Three Chicken Tenders served with your choice of sauce.
The Curious Palate
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
|Chicken Fingers - Kids
|$9.00
Served with fries.