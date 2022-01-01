Chili in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve chili
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Chili flakes
800 Degrees Pizzeria
120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
|Calabrian Chili Ranch
Bodega Wine Bar
814 Broadway, Santa Monica
|Chili Bear
|$18.00
Mozzarella, soppressata, house chili oil, parmesan, basil & wildflower honey
Hurry Curry of Tokyo
2901 ocean park blvd, Santa Monica
|Tokyo Curry “Chili” Cheese Fries App
|$7.75
The Curious Palate
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
|Double Pork Chili
|$9.00
Roasted pork-shoulder and hickory-smoked bacon w/ ale, pinquito beans, apricot and an assortment of dried chiles topped with diced cheddar and scallions.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$13.00
House fries with melted havarti cheese, chili and scallions.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pono Burger
829 Broadway, Santa Monica
|Bowl Chili
|$10.50
|Organic Beef Chili Cheese Nachos
|$13.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips, chili, pepper jack cheese, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos served with sour cream.