Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve chili

El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1025 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (3253 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Colorado$19.95
More about El Cholo
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili flakes
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Cobi's image

 

Cobi's

2104 Main Street, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI PLATE$3.00
More about Cobi's
800 Degrees Pizzeria image

 

800 Degrees Pizzeria

120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calabrian Chili Ranch
More about 800 Degrees Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Bodega Wine Bar

814 Broadway, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Bear$18.00
Mozzarella, soppressata, house chili oil, parmesan, basil & wildflower honey
More about Bodega Wine Bar
Consumer pic

 

Hurry Curry of Tokyo

2901 ocean park blvd, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tokyo Curry “Chili” Cheese Fries App$7.75
More about Hurry Curry of Tokyo
The Curious Palate image

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Pork Chili$9.00
Roasted pork-shoulder and hickory-smoked bacon w/ ale, pinquito beans, apricot and an assortment of dried chiles topped with diced cheddar and scallions.
Chili Cheese Fries$13.00
House fries with melted havarti cheese, chili and scallions.
More about The Curious Palate
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pono Burger

829 Broadway, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (2545 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Chili$10.50
Organic Beef Chili Cheese Nachos$13.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips, chili, pepper jack cheese, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, diced jalapenos served with sour cream.
More about Pono Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Juneshine- Santa Monica

2914 Main St., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Mango 5.5oz
More about Juneshine- Santa Monica

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Shrimp Salad

Rigatoni

Tacos

Prawns

Prosciutto

Hot Chocolate

Gnocchi

Pies

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston