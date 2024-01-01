Chipotle chicken in Santa Monica
Benny's Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken - Santa Monica
915 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Chipotle Chicken Tostada Bowl
|$14.95
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole in served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
|Chipotle Chicken Taco
|$3.95
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Chipotle Sauce, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla
|Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$13.95
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce over Spanish rice, beans, Jack cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & pickled jalapeños