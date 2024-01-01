Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

 

Benny's Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken - Santa Monica

915 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Tostada Bowl$14.95
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole in served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
Chipotle Chicken Taco$3.95
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Chipotle Sauce, Cilantro-Onion Mix, Yellow Corn Tortilla
Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl$13.95
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce over Spanish rice, beans, Jack cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & pickled jalapeños
More about Benny's Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken - Santa Monica
Item pic

 

Chomp

1612 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Avocado Sandwich$17.50
Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, House Chipotle Aioli on Ciabatta Bread
More about Chomp

