Chocolate cake in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve chocolate cake
PIZZA
Ghisallo
1622 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
|Chocolate Ricotta Cake
|$11.00
Triple layer chocolate cake
|Valrhona Chocolate Cake
|$11.00
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$11.00
Boston Cream Pie
|Gluten free Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$11.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$11.00
Chocolate Cake
800 Degrees Pizzeria
120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Bodega Wine Bar
814 Broadway, Santa Monica
|Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$12.00
Gluten Free
Vegan
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
|Chocolate Coconut Cake Slice
|$12.00
chocolate cake, buttercream frosting, coconut