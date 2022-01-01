Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

PIZZA

Ghisallo

1622 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Ricotta Cake$11.00
Triple layer chocolate cake
Valrhona Chocolate Cake$11.00
More about Ghisallo
Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$11.00
Boston Cream Pie
Gluten free Flourless Chocolate Cake$11.00
Chocolate Cake$11.00
Chocolate Cake
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
800 Degrees Pizzeria image

 

800 Degrees Pizzeria

120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about 800 Degrees Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Bodega Wine Bar

814 Broadway, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake$12.00
Gluten Free
Vegan
More about Bodega Wine Bar
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day image

 

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Coconut Cake Slice$12.00
chocolate cake, buttercream frosting, coconut
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
Chocolate Griddle Cakes image

FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast by Salt's Cure - Montana

714 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Griddle Cakes$10.00
TCHO 60.5%
More about Breakfast by Salt's Cure - Montana

