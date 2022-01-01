Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Blueys Kitchen image

 

Blueys Kitchen

1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Blueys Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Milo & Olive

2723 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (7528 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cast Iron Cinnamon Roll$10.00
housemade cinnamon bun, cream cheese vanilla frosting
*only available on the weekends until 2:30pm!
More about Milo & Olive

