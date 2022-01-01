Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cinnamon rolls in
Santa Monica
/
Santa Monica
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Santa Monica restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Blueys Kitchen
1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$5.00
More about Blueys Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Milo & Olive
2723 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
Avg 4.4
(7528 reviews)
Cast Iron Cinnamon Roll
$10.00
housemade cinnamon bun, cream cheese vanilla frosting
*only available on the weekends until 2:30pm!
More about Milo & Olive
