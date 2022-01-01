Cobb salad in Santa Monica
Alfalfa Santa Monica
2309 Main Street, Santa Monica
|The Cobb Salad by @Spinach4Breakfast (New)
|$13.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], thick cut bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, seasonal asparagus, corn, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, red wine poppy vinaigrette
A seasonal collaboration with @Spinach4Breakfast !
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Tuscan Cobb Salad
|$14.50
Chopped Romaine, Roasted Turkey Breast, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bacon, Crumbled Egg, Gorgonzola, & our Basil Herb Dressing