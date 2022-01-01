Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Santa Monica restaurants that serve cobb salad

Alfalfa Santa Monica

2309 Main Street, Santa Monica

The Cobb Salad by @Spinach4Breakfast (New)$13.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], thick cut bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, seasonal asparagus, corn, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, red wine poppy vinaigrette
A seasonal collaboration with @Spinach4Breakfast !
More about Alfalfa Santa Monica
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
Tuscan Cobb Salad$14.50
Chopped Romaine, Roasted Turkey Breast, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bacon, Crumbled Egg, Gorgonzola, & our Basil Herb Dressing
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Kye's

1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (1243 reviews)
Cobb Salad
Romaine, hard boiled free range egg, tomato*, avocado, corn, scallion, vinaigrette
More about Kye's

