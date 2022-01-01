Crispy chicken in Santa Monica
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
jidori chicken breast. fennel slaw. granny smith apple. spicy mayo
Pono Burger
829 Broadway, Santa Monica
|Crispy Panko Chicken Bites
|$8.50
|Spring Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.75
Baby romaine, crispy fried chicken, seasonal avocado, Gloria’s Tamai Family Farmers organic tomato, hemp seed, Beeler’s bacon, housemade croutons and ranch dressing.
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
served with carrot sticks and vegetarian caesar dipper
