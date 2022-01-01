Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar

225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
jidori chicken breast. fennel slaw. granny smith apple. spicy mayo
More about The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pono Burger

829 Broadway, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (2545 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Panko Chicken Bites$8.50
Spring Crispy Chicken Salad$13.75
Baby romaine, crispy fried chicken, seasonal avocado, Gloria’s Tamai Family Farmers organic tomato, hemp seed, Beeler’s bacon, housemade croutons and ranch dressing.
More about Pono Burger
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.00
served with carrot sticks and vegetarian caesar dipper
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.00
Carrot Sticks and Vegetarian Caesar Dipping Sauce
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
Casa Martin image

 

Casa Martin

1654 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (1978 reviews)
Takeout
2 CHICKEN CRISPY TACOS A LA CARTA$17.00
More about Casa Martin

