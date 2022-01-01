Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Kye's

1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry with Fried Egg BOWL
Organic Chicken Breast* or Vegan Organic Chickpeas*, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Cauliflower, Grass Fed Ghee* + Fish Sauce (Chicken only), Coconut Oil*, Coconut Water*, Braggs + Worcestershire (Chickpea only), Curry Powder; Spinach; Brown Rice Blend; Wrapped in Nori* (Chicken GF, EF, SF, dairy - ghee*, nuts - coconut water) (Chickpea GF, DF, EF, nuts - coconut water, soy)
More about Kye's
Cobi's image

 

Cobi's

2104 Main Street, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CURRY PUFFS$14.00
curried split peas & potatoes, pickled onion, tamarind ketchup {VE}
AFRICAN CURRY$17.00
More about Cobi's
Item pic

 

Hurry Curry of Tokyo

2901 ocean park blvd, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Tokyo Curry - REG$7.00
Spinach & Mushroom Curry
Menchi Katsu Curry$14.75
More about Hurry Curry of Tokyo
The Curious Palate image

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Seafood Red Coconut Curry$26.00
Shrimp, swordfish and salmon served over tagliatelle, cherry tomatoes, pickled peppers, water chestnuts, onion, carrots, basil and peas.
Curry Roasted Cauliflower$12.00
w/crispy shallots, chili flakes, Monterrey jack cheese and cilantro yogurt sauce
More about The Curious Palate
Blue Plate Oysterette image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Plate Oysterette

1355 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5249 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Curry Mussels$26.00
Penn Cove WA, red curry, coconut milk, thai basil, Bub & Grandma’s country bread
More about Blue Plate Oysterette

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Muffins

Burritos

Chopped Salad

Chicken Soup

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston