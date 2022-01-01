Curry in Santa Monica

Organic Chicken Breast* or Vegan Organic Chickpeas*, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Cauliflower, Grass Fed Ghee* + Fish Sauce (Chicken only), Coconut Oil*, Coconut Water*, Braggs + Worcestershire (Chickpea only), Curry Powder; Spinach; Brown Rice Blend; Wrapped in Nori* (Chicken GF, EF, SF, dairy - ghee*, nuts - coconut water) (Chickpea GF, DF, EF, nuts - coconut water, soy)

