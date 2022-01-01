Curry in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve curry
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Kye's
1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Curry with Fried Egg BOWL
Organic Chicken Breast* or Vegan Organic Chickpeas*, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Cauliflower, Grass Fed Ghee* + Fish Sauce (Chicken only), Coconut Oil*, Coconut Water*, Braggs + Worcestershire (Chickpea only), Curry Powder; Spinach; Brown Rice Blend; Wrapped in Nori* (Chicken GF, EF, SF, dairy - ghee*, nuts - coconut water) (Chickpea GF, DF, EF, nuts - coconut water, soy)
Cobi's
2104 Main Street, Santa Monica
|CURRY PUFFS
|$14.00
curried split peas & potatoes, pickled onion, tamarind ketchup {VE}
|AFRICAN CURRY
|$17.00
Hurry Curry of Tokyo
2901 ocean park blvd, Santa Monica
|Side Tokyo Curry - REG
|$7.00
|Spinach & Mushroom Curry
|Menchi Katsu Curry
|$14.75
The Curious Palate
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
|Spicy Seafood Red Coconut Curry
|$26.00
Shrimp, swordfish and salmon served over tagliatelle, cherry tomatoes, pickled peppers, water chestnuts, onion, carrots, basil and peas.
|Curry Roasted Cauliflower
|$12.00
w/crispy shallots, chili flakes, Monterrey jack cheese and cilantro yogurt sauce