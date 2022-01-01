Egg sandwiches in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Blueys Kitchen
1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica
|Fried egg sandwich
|$13.00
With bacon, avocado, Sriracha aioli, aged Parmesan and tomato.
Snug Harbor
2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$14.95
Fried egg sandwich with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
|Fried Egg Sandwich w/Bacon
|$18.45
Fried egg sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$17.00
organic sunny side up eggs, Niman Ranch bacon, gruyére, housemade aioli, lemony arugula on country bread
