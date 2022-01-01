Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Fried egg sandwich image

 

Blueys Kitchen

1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried egg sandwich$13.00
With bacon, avocado, Sriracha aioli, aged Parmesan and tomato.
More about Blueys Kitchen
Snug Harbor image

FRENCH FRIES

Snug Harbor

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Egg Sandwich$14.95
Fried egg sandwich with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Fried Egg Sandwich w/Bacon$18.45
Fried egg sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
More about Snug Harbor
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Egg Sandwich$17.00
organic sunny side up eggs, Niman Ranch bacon, gruyére, housemade aioli, lemony arugula on country bread
Fried Egg Sandwich$17.00
organic sunny side up eggs, Niman Ranch bacon, gruyere cheese, lemony arugula, toasted country bread
Fried Egg Sandwich$17.00
organic sunny side up eggs, Niman Ranch bacon, gruyere, lemony arugula, toasted country bread
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Chicken Parmesan

Pancakes

Chili

Hibiscus Tea

Tagliatelle

Green Beans

Tarts

Chinese Chicken Salad

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston