French toast in Santa Monica

Item pic

 

Breadblok

1511 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vanilla Brioche French Toast$18.00
seasonal berries, homemade whipped cream, & maple syrup
More about Breadblok
Snug Harbor image

FRENCH FRIES

Snug Harbor

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$13.00
3 pieces of Texas toast dipped into our special blend of eggs and seasonings.
More about Snug Harbor
Socalo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Socalo

1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$15.00
pain de mie, berry compote, whipped cream, piloncillo syrup
More about Socalo
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day image

 

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mascarpone French Toast$19.50
housemade strawberry jam, blueberries, pure maple syrup
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

