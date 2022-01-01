French toast in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve french toast
Breadblok
1511 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica
|Vanilla Brioche French Toast
|$18.00
seasonal berries, homemade whipped cream, & maple syrup
Snug Harbor
2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|French Toast
|$13.00
3 pieces of Texas toast dipped into our special blend of eggs and seasonings.
Socalo
1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|French Toast
|$15.00
pain de mie, berry compote, whipped cream, piloncillo syrup