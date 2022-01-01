Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar

225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
jidori chicken breast. fennel slaw. granny smith apple. spicy mayo
More about The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day image

 

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$21.00
beefsteak tomato, house slaw, cilantro aioli, sourdough bread
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
The Curious Palate image

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Black bean marinated chicken thigh, butter lettuce, tomato, scallions, pickled radish, harissa and aioli on a brioche bun.
More about The Curious Palate
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
apple and cabbage slaw, jalapeno pickles, hot honey, buttermilk dressing, brioche bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
apple & cabbage slaw, jalapeno pickles, hot honey, buttermilk dressing, toasted brioche bun
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

