Fried chicken sandwiches in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
jidori chicken breast. fennel slaw. granny smith apple. spicy mayo
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$21.00
beefsteak tomato, house slaw, cilantro aioli, sourdough bread
The Curious Palate
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Black bean marinated chicken thigh, butter lettuce, tomato, scallions, pickled radish, harissa and aioli on a brioche bun.
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
apple and cabbage slaw, jalapeno pickles, hot honey, buttermilk dressing, brioche bun
