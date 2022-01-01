Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green papaya salad in
Santa Monica
/
Santa Monica
/
Green Papaya Salad
Santa Monica restaurants that serve green papaya salad
Cobi's
2104 Main Street, Santa Monica
No reviews yet
GREEN PAPAYA SALAD
$14.00
cherry tomato, peanuts, chili dressing, green beans
More about Cobi's
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Cassia
1314 7th St, Ste 4, Santa Monica
Avg 4.2
(4019 reviews)
Green Papaya Salad
$18.00
Herbs, spiced walnuts
More about Cassia
