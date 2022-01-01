Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green papaya salad in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Santa Monica restaurants that serve green papaya salad

Cobi's

2104 Main Street, Santa Monica

GREEN PAPAYA SALAD$14.00
cherry tomato, peanuts, chili dressing, green beans
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Cassia

1314 7th St, Ste 4, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (4019 reviews)
Green Papaya Salad$18.00
Herbs, spiced walnuts
