Hummus in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Santa Monica restaurants that serve hummus

Blueys Kitchen image

 

Blueys Kitchen

1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side hummus$1.50
More about Blueys Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Edobox by Makoto

2912 Main Street, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Edamame Hummus$8.00
edamame . tofu . radish . olive oil . shiso . ichimi togarashi . wonton crisp
More about Edobox by Makoto
Item pic

 

800 Degrees Pizzeria

120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
CREAMY HUMMUS$10.00
Cherry tomatoes & freshly
baked pocket bread.
More about 800 Degrees Pizzeria
Socalo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Socalo

1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garbanzo Hummus & Herb Salad$13.50
cucumber, radish, spring onion vinaigrette, seeded crackers
More about Socalo
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day image

 

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Bean Hummus$11.00
olive tapenade, herb crostini
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
The Curious Palate image

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$14.00
Olive oil, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, paprika and feta cheese, served w/grilled pita.
More about The Curious Palate

