Hummus in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve hummus
More about Edobox by Makoto
SUSHI • NOODLES
Edobox by Makoto
2912 Main Street, Santa Monica
|Edamame Hummus
|$8.00
edamame . tofu . radish . olive oil . shiso . ichimi togarashi . wonton crisp
More about 800 Degrees Pizzeria
800 Degrees Pizzeria
120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
|CREAMY HUMMUS
|$10.00
Cherry tomatoes & freshly
baked pocket bread.
More about Socalo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Socalo
1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Garbanzo Hummus & Herb Salad
|$13.50
cucumber, radish, spring onion vinaigrette, seeded crackers
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
|White Bean Hummus
|$11.00
olive tapenade, herb crostini