Lobsters in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve lobsters

Lobster Spaghetti image

SEAFOOD

Fia Restaurant

2454 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Spaghetti$36.00
Lobster Bolognese, Handmade Spaghetti, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Allium, Gluten, Shellfish, Nightshade
More about Fia Restaurant
Lobster Taco image

TACOS

Blue Plate Taco

1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Taco$8.50
maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, crispy shell
Lobster Bowl$30.00
Maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, farmer's veggie, black beans, and avocado. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.
Lobster Combo$28.00
maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, crispy shell
More about Blue Plate Taco
Item pic

 

Heroic Italian

514-516 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$32.00
More about Heroic Italian
Citrin image

 

Citrin

1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bolognese$38.00
Maine Lobster, Fresh Capellini Pasta, Brown Butter Truffle Froth
More about Citrin
Lobster Mac & Cheese image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Plate Oysterette

1355 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5249 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac & Cheese$29.00
Cheddar + jack cheese, white truffle oil, bread crumbs
BPO Lobster Roll$31.00
hot with drawn butter or cold with house aioli, brioche roll, and old bay fries
More about Blue Plate Oysterette
Casa Martin image

 

Casa Martin

1654 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (1978 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE OF LOBSTER SAUCE (3)$5.00
More about Casa Martin

