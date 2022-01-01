Lobsters in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Fia Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Fia Restaurant
2454 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Lobster Spaghetti
|$36.00
Lobster Bolognese, Handmade Spaghetti, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Allium, Gluten, Shellfish, Nightshade
More about Blue Plate Taco
TACOS
Blue Plate Taco
1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica
|Lobster Taco
|$8.50
maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, crispy shell
|Lobster Bowl
|$30.00
Maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, farmer's veggie, black beans, and avocado. choice of brown rice, flaco (lettuce), or cauliflower rice $2.
|Lobster Combo
|$28.00
maine lobster, jack cheese, truffle oil, crispy shell
More about Heroic Italian
Heroic Italian
514-516 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
|Lobster Ravioli
|$32.00
More about Citrin
Citrin
1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
|Lobster Bolognese
|$38.00
Maine Lobster, Fresh Capellini Pasta, Brown Butter Truffle Froth
More about Blue Plate Oysterette
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Plate Oysterette
1355 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$29.00
Cheddar + jack cheese, white truffle oil, bread crumbs
|BPO Lobster Roll
|$31.00
hot with drawn butter or cold with house aioli, brioche roll, and old bay fries