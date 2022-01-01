Mac and cheese in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve mac and cheese
FRENCH FRIES
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
|Misfit Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
gluten free with green chili
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Bruxie
1412 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica
|ANGRY MAC & CHEESE (Reg)
|$6.99
Spiced Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chives
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE & FRIES
|$7.49
Creamy Kids Mac & Cheese
|ANGRY MAC & CHEESE (Lg)
|$10.99
Spiced Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chives
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
264 26th St, Santa Monica
|Mac & Cheese
The cheesiest Mac around
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Mac & Cheese- Kids
Macaroni and cheese
|Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
|Mac & Cheese- Catering
|$60.00
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Independence Tavern
205 Broadway, Santa Monica
|Five Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Mac N Cheese made with gruyere, white cheddar, asiago, parmesan, and smoked gouda.
The Curious Palate
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
|Mac 'n' Cheese - Kids
|$9.00
|Mac n' Cheese
|$13.00
Havarti, cheddar, goat & blue cheeses topped with breadcrumbs.