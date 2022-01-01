Pancakes in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve pancakes
Blueys Kitchen
1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica
|Sweet Squash Pancakes
|$14.50
Gluten-free. Squash pancakes served with sweet avocado, mint, house made gluten-free granola and berries.
Snug Harbor
2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$16.45
Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar.
|Pancakes
|$12.95
Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
|1 Red Velvet Pancake
|$6.95
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
|Lemon Ricotta Pancake (Side)
|$5.00
|Chicken & Pancakes
|$23.00
fried jidori chicken breast, lemon ricotta pancakes, pure maple syrup, clarified butter (on side), marinated bell peppers
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$15.00
roasted blueberry butter, pure maple syrup (both come on the side)
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Dad's Pancakes
|$15.50
Clover organic butter, pure maple syrup
|Kid's Pancake
|$7.50
Clover organic butter, pure maple syrup