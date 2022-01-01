Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve pancakes

26189d77-b2fe-47c8-8599-42c3e9cef6e4 image

 

Blueys Kitchen

1814 Berkeley St, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Squash Pancakes$14.50
Gluten-free. Squash pancakes served with sweet avocado, mint, house made gluten-free granola and berries.
More about Blueys Kitchen
Snug Harbor image

FRENCH FRIES

Snug Harbor

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$16.45
Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Topped with powdered sugar.
Pancakes$12.95
Fluffy Buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
1 Red Velvet Pancake$6.95
More about Snug Harbor
Lunetta / Lunetta All Day image

 

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day

2424 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Ricotta Pancake (Side)$5.00
Chicken & Pancakes$23.00
fried jidori chicken breast, lemon ricotta pancakes, pure maple syrup, clarified butter (on side), marinated bell peppers
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$15.00
roasted blueberry butter, pure maple syrup (both come on the side)
More about Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dad's Pancakes$15.50
Clover organic butter, pure maple syrup
Dad's Pancakes$15.50
Clover organic butter, pure maple syrup
Kid's Pancake$7.50
Clover organic butter, pure maple syrup
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

