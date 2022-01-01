Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Santa Monica restaurants that serve penne

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Vito's Pizza

2455 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (3768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne Pasta$10.95
More about Vito's Pizza
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Pasta- Catering
Choose your sauce and Protein (Catering Serves Approx 10 People)
Roasted Cherry Tomato Penne$18.00
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes tossed with Penne & Parmesan Cheese
Penne All’ Arrabbiata$19.00
Spicy Tomato Sauce with Garlic & Herbs
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

