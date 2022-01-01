Pies in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve pies
pasjoli
2732 Main St, Santa Monica
|sun 4/18 - fried chicken pot pie (price per person)
|$53.00
fried chicken pot pie, roasted broccoli, market salad, Daniel’s chocolate chip cookie (ready-to-heat)
Ingo’s Tasty Diner
1213 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$22.00
Carrot, spring peas, onion, celery, bechamel. If you would like you can take home and bake later, we will provide the instructions!
Rock'n Pies Pizza
1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
|12" Humble Pie (Cheese)
|$14.00
Personal size pizza
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Little Pie
264 26th Street, Santa Monica
|4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!
Now everyone can have their own Little Pie!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Vito's Pizza
2455 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Fresh Mozz Pie
|$38.95
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil
|Senza Formaggio Pie
|$26.95
red sauce, tomato, basil, and kalamata olives (no cheese)
|1/2 & 1/2 Pie
Order what you want on the left side and the right side
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
264 26th St, Santa Monica
PIZZA
Ghisallo
1622 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
|Banana Cream Pie
|$11.00
Banana, salted rum caramel, whipped cream
|Banana Creme Pie
|$11.00
Banana's, vanilla custard, salted caramel, whipped cream
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Vegan - Eggplant Pie
|$19.00
Marinara Sauce, Daiya Cheese, Pine Nuts, Eggplant, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil
|Eggplant Pie
Diced Eggplant, Goat Cheese, Pine Nut, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, & Fresh Basil
|Gluten-Free Kahala-Hawai’ian Pie
|$23.00
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Kye's
1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Kabocha Pie
|$4.25
Steamed Kabocha Squash, Coconut Milk*, Yam, Sucanat*, Gluten Free Flour*, Free Range Eggs, Vanilla, Baking Powder, Non GMO Corn Starch, Molasses, Ground Spices, Sea Salt (contains egg)
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Plate Oysterette
1355 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica
|BPO Famous Key Lime Pie Slice
|$10.00
graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream, lime zest