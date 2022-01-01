Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve pies

sun 4/18 - fried chicken pot pie (price per person) image

 

pasjoli

2732 Main St, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2813 reviews)
Takeout
sun 4/18 - fried chicken pot pie (price per person)$53.00
fried chicken pot pie, roasted broccoli, market salad, Daniel’s chocolate chip cookie (ready-to-heat)
More about pasjoli
Ingo’s Tasty Diner image

 

Ingo’s Tasty Diner

1213 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$22.00
Carrot, spring peas, onion, celery, bechamel. If you would like you can take home and bake later, we will provide the instructions!
More about Ingo’s Tasty Diner
Item pic

 

Rock'n Pies Pizza

1120 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" Humble Pie (Cheese)$14.00
Personal size pizza
More about Rock'n Pies Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Little Pie

264 26th Street, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!
Now everyone can have their own Little Pie!
More about The Little Pie
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Vito's Pizza

2455 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (3768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Mozz Pie$38.95
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil
Senza Formaggio Pie$26.95
red sauce, tomato, basil, and kalamata olives (no cheese)
1/2 & 1/2 Pie
Order what you want on the left side and the right side
More about Vito's Pizza
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

264 26th St, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (2370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!
Now everyone can have their own Little Pie!
More about Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
Item pic

PIZZA

Ghisallo

1622 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banana Cream Pie$11.00
Banana, salted rum caramel, whipped cream
Banana Creme Pie$11.00
Banana's, vanilla custard, salted caramel, whipped cream
More about Ghisallo
Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan - Eggplant Pie$19.00
Marinara Sauce, Daiya Cheese, Pine Nuts, Eggplant, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil
Eggplant Pie
Diced Eggplant, Goat Cheese, Pine Nut, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, & Fresh Basil
Gluten-Free Kahala-Hawai’ian Pie$23.00
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Item pic

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Kye's

1518 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kabocha Pie$4.25
Steamed Kabocha Squash, Coconut Milk*, Yam, Sucanat*, Gluten Free Flour*, Free Range Eggs, Vanilla, Baking Powder, Non GMO Corn Starch, Molasses, Ground Spices, Sea Salt (contains egg)
More about Kye's
BPO Famous Key Lime Pie Slice image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Plate Oysterette

1355 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5249 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BPO Famous Key Lime Pie Slice$10.00
graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream, lime zest
More about Blue Plate Oysterette
Banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Pie$10.00
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Grilled Chicken

Paninis

Hummus

Barbacoas

Milkshakes

Minestrone Soup

Po Boy

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston