Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice cake in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve rice cake

Cobi's image

 

Cobi's

2104 Main Street, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KOREAN RICE CAKE$18.00
More about Cobi's
Restaurant banner

 

Noma Sushi

2031 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Cake Only$8.25
More about Noma Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Nachos

Tortilla Soup

Flan

Caesar Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Po Boy

Hot Chocolate

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (367 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston