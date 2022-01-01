Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice cake in
Santa Monica
/
Santa Monica
/
Rice Cake
Santa Monica restaurants that serve rice cake
Cobi's
2104 Main Street, Santa Monica
No reviews yet
KOREAN RICE CAKE
$18.00
More about Cobi's
Noma Sushi
2031 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
No reviews yet
Rice Cake Only
$8.25
More about Noma Sushi
