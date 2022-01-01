Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp burritos in
Santa Monica
/
Santa Monica
/
Shrimp Burritos
Santa Monica restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
TACOS
Blue Plate Taco
1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica
Avg 4.3
(5860 reviews)
Shrimp Burrito
$21.00
shrimp, mexican slaw, black beans, rice, cheese with a side of guajillo salsa
More about Blue Plate Taco
Casa Martin - Ocean Ave
1654 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica
Avg 4.2
(1978 reviews)
SHRIMP SUPER BURRITO
$23.00
More about Casa Martin - Ocean Ave
