Spinach salad in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve spinach salad
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
|Warm Spinach & Artichoke Salad
|$16.00
bloomsdale spinach. candied walnuts. cherry tomato. manchego
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Spinach, Pine Nuts, & Fresh Basil Salad
|$11.00
Chopped Shallots, Cherry Tomatoes & our Homemade Honey Balsamic Dressing
|Spinach, Pine Nuts, & Fresh Basil Salad- Catering
|$40.00
Chopped Shallots, Cherry Tomatoes & our Homemade Honey Balsamic Dressing (Catering Serves Approx 10 People)