Steak tacos in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Santa Monica restaurants that serve steak tacos

Blue Plate Taco image

TACOS

Blue Plate Taco

1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (5860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Taco$6.00
tomatillo salsa, red onion, cilantro
Family Steak Tacos$75.00
tomatillo salsa, red onion, cilantro. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.
More about Blue Plate Taco
Vampiro Steak & Shrimp Tacos (2) image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Socalo

1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vampiro Steak & Shrimp Tacos (2)$15.25
grilled steak, griddled cheese, blue corn tortilla, salsa macha. served with organic corn tortillas, organic red rice and beans, and farmers market vegetables.
Vampiro Steak & Shrimp Tacos (2)$12.75
grilled steak, griddled cheese, blue corn tortilla, salsa macha. served with organic corn tortillas.
Vampiro Steak & Shrimp Tacos$12.75
More about Socalo
Casa Martin image

 

Casa Martin

1654 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (1978 reviews)
Takeout
2 STEAK SOFT TACOS A LA CARTA$17.00
More about Casa Martin

