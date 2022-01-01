Steak tacos in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Blue Plate Taco
TACOS
Blue Plate Taco
1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica
|Steak Taco
|$6.00
tomatillo salsa, red onion, cilantro
|Family Steak Tacos
|$75.00
tomatillo salsa, red onion, cilantro. Deconstructed makings for 12 tacos. Choose 2 sides.
More about Socalo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Socalo
1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
|Vampiro Steak & Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$15.25
grilled steak, griddled cheese, blue corn tortilla, salsa macha. served with organic corn tortillas, organic red rice and beans, and farmers market vegetables.
|Vampiro Steak & Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$12.75
grilled steak, griddled cheese, blue corn tortilla, salsa macha. served with organic corn tortillas.
|Vampiro Steak & Shrimp Tacos
|$12.75