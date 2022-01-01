Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tonkatsu in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Santa Monica restaurants that serve tonkatsu

SUSHI • NOODLES

Edobox by Makoto

2912 Main Street, Santa Monica

Avg 4.5 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tonkatsu Burger$15.00
breaded pork patty . tomato . pickled cucumber . cabbage . tonkatsu sauce . truffle aioli . furikake . french fries
More about Edobox by Makoto
The Curious Palate image

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tonkatsu Wrap$18.00
Panko fried pork belly or chicken breast tossed in our House Tonkatsu sauce with miso slaw and Japanese pickles in a flour tortilla.
Tonkatsu Burger$18.00
Miso slaw, havarti cheese and tonkatsu sauce.
More about The Curious Palate

