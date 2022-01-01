Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Santa Monica

Santa Monica restaurants
Santa Monica restaurants that serve tortellini

Vito's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Vito's Pizza

2455 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (3768 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortellini$12.95
More about Vito's Pizza
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Organic 5 cheese Tortellini$22.95
Organic Veggie and 3 cheese tortellini filled with peas, zucchini, asparagus, smoked mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta served with choice of sauce
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

