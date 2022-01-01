Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve tuna salad

Snug Harbor image

FRENCH FRIES

Snug Harbor

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$13.95
Tuna with dill, capers & onions served on a bed of romaine with tomatoes.
More about Snug Harbor
Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen

931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica

Avg 4.7 (4682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad$15.50
Fresh Arugula, lightly seared Ahi Tuna, Grilled Asparagus, Caramelized Onions, Tomato Checca and our Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (6341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$22.00
wild caught tuna on toasted country bread, pickled red onion, olive tapenade, marinated cherry tomatoes, market greens, herbs
More about Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Miso Soup

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Caprese Salad

Ceviche

Carne Asada

Chicken Parmesan

Prawns

Pudding

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston