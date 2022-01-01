Tuna salad in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Snug Harbor
FRENCH FRIES
Snug Harbor
2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Tuna Salad
|$13.95
Tuna with dill, capers & onions served on a bed of romaine with tomatoes.
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
|$15.50
Fresh Arugula, lightly seared Ahi Tuna, Grilled Asparagus, Caramelized Onions, Tomato Checca and our Lemon Herb Vinaigrette