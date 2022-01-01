Veggie salad in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve veggie salad
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen
931 Montana Ave, Santa Monica
|Grilled Vegetable Chopped Salad
|$13.50
Mixed Greens, Grilled Veggies, Goat Cheese and our Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Calif. Chicken Cafe
2401 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Veggie Salad
|$11.75
Get all the garden goodies in this salad packed w/ lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, sprouts pita croutons, side choice of dressing