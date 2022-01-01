Veggie tacos in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve veggie tacos
TACOS
Blue Plate Taco
1515 Ocean Ave Suite A, Santa Monica
|Veggie Taco
|$4.50
corn, mushrooms, leeks, kale, goat cheese, cotija, truffle oil
The Curious Palate
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
|Veggie Tacos
|$11.00
cauliflower, broccolini, zucchini, onion, red bell pepper, feta cheese, pico de gallo, salsa roja, avocado and crispy leaks
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Tallula's
118 Entrada Dr, Santa Monica
|Market Veggie Taco
|$7.00
summer squash, corn, poblano peppers, refried black beans, chipotle crema, cilantro (gf, v)
|Market Veggie Taco Plate
|$17.00
summer squash, corn, poblano peppers, refried black beans, chipotle crema, cilantro. served with red rice & refried black beans (v, gf)
*please note this item is only available for take out only and is not offered for dine in