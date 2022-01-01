Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve waffles

Snug Harbor image

FRENCH FRIES

Snug Harbor

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle$12.50
Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle topped with powdered sugar.
Nutella Waffle$14.95
Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle topped with blueberries & whipped cream.
Chicken & Waffle$15.95
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, pork sausage gravy & fried egg.
More about Snug Harbor
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Bruxie

1412 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica

Avg 4.2 (2042 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LOADED WAFFLE-CUT FRIES$9.39
Bruxie Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sour Cream, Chives
BRUXIE KIDS WAFFLE$7.49
Maple Syrup or Berries & Whipped Cream
NAKED BRUXIE WAFFLE$7.99
Traditional Breakfast Waffle, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup, Butter, Powder or Cinnamon Sugar
More about Bruxie

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Chile Relleno

Tagliatelle

Tiramisu

Mediterranean Salad

Cannolis

Ravioli

Green Beans

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston