Waffles in Santa Monica
Santa Monica restaurants that serve waffles
Snug Harbor
2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
|Waffle
|$12.50
Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle topped with powdered sugar.
|Nutella Waffle
|$14.95
Freshly made, light & fluffy waffle topped with blueberries & whipped cream.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$15.95
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, pork sausage gravy & fried egg.
Bruxie
1412 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica
|LOADED WAFFLE-CUT FRIES
|$9.39
Bruxie Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sour Cream, Chives
|BRUXIE KIDS WAFFLE
|$7.49
Maple Syrup or Berries & Whipped Cream
|NAKED BRUXIE WAFFLE
|$7.99
Traditional Breakfast Waffle, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup, Butter, Powder or Cinnamon Sugar