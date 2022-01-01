Santa Rita Cantina

In a time before the Beatles, Doña Margarita B. achieved considerable culinary acclaim along the Rio Bravo from the chile plantations of New Mexico to the ranchos grandes of the Gulf coast. To this day, she is considered by many to be the Mother of (All) Tex-Mex.

Her teachers found that educating Rita, a hopeless romantic and world-class daydreamer, was a real challenge. She

occupied her mind, carrying on with a riot of famous Mexicans - some contemporary, others from the distant past. In honor of these secret loves, she created special recipes for dishes that she dedicated to those who lived forever in her imagination.

Our Menu is the legacy of the passions of Santa Rita



1208 W. 38th Street