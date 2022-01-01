Go
Toast

Santa Rita Cantina

In a time before the Beatles, Doña Margarita B. achieved considerable culinary acclaim along the Rio Bravo from the chile plantations of New Mexico to the ranchos grandes of the Gulf coast. To this day, she is considered by many to be the Mother of (All) Tex-Mex.
Her teachers found that educating Rita, a hopeless romantic and world-class daydreamer, was a real challenge. She
occupied her mind, carrying on with a riot of famous Mexicans - some contemporary, others from the distant past. In honor of these secret loves, she created special recipes for dishes that she dedicated to those who lived forever in her imagination.
Our Menu is the legacy of the passions of Santa Rita

1208 W. 38th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Enchilada Plate$8.95
One cheese enchilada with Tex Mex sauce; served with rice and queso
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.95
A grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo; served with french fries
House Mex Mart$13.00
Top Shelf Mex Mart$15.00
SM Frozen$8.00
Fish Tacos Plate$13.95
Two corn tortillas with grilled Gulf Drum, cabbage and pico de gallo; lime avocado sauce on the side GF
Soft Tacos$12.95
Two flour or corn tortillas with rotisserie chicken, ground beef, or vegetables; topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
SM Top Shelf Rocks$12.00
LRG Rocks$12.00
LRG Top Shelf Rocks$15.00
See full menu

Location

1208 W. 38th Street

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spread & Co

No reviews yet

cheese-centric cafe serving breakfast and lunch all-day

Tiny Boxwoods

No reviews yet

Welcome to Tiny Boxwoods Austin! Find your favorites on our from scratch lunch, dinner and brunch menu, craft cocktails and of course our famous chocolate chip cookies!

Kerbey Lane Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Milk & Cookies - Austin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston