Santa Rosa Beach restaurants you'll love

Crepes du Soleil
2215 E. County Highway 30A, Airstream Row, Seaside
|Bonjour Breakfast
|$10.00
|Bananas Foster
|$9.00
|Chantilly Dream
|$8.00
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
House of Henry
461 Harrison Ave, Panama City
|Celtic Curds
|$9.00
White cheddar curds served with a side of ranch.
|Belfast Heathen Burger
|$17.25
Half pound burger topped with fried onion tanglers, bbq sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
|Marble Rye Reuben
|$14.38
Our version of a reuben comes with mouth watering corned beef topped with irish cabbage and swiss cheese.
Beach Happy Cafe
#4 Watercolor Blvd South, Santa Rosa Beach
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$9.00
Chicken, Pepperjack Chz, Bacon, and Texas Petal Sauce in a Toasted White Tortilla
|Sausage Egg Cheese Wrap (REG)
|$8.00
Sausage, Egg, Pepperjack cheese, in a White Tortilla
|Beach Caprese Sandwich
|$10.00
Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, and Balsamic Glaze on a Toasted Roll
Black Bear Bread Company
26 Logan Lane Units G & H, Santa Rosa Beach
|Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Benton's Bacon, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.
|Smoked Salmon Tartine
|$16.00
Crème Fraîche, Radish "Salad" Preserved Lemon, EVOO, on Muitigrain Sourdough
|Grains
|$15.00
Poached Eggs, Farro, Quinoa, Pecans, Avocado, Greens, Fresh Herbs
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Nanbu Noodle Bar
26 Logan Lane Unit C, Santa Rosa Beach
|Dumplings
|$8.00
daily selection
|Nanbu Wings
|$7.00
Korean marinated wings, korean chili, sesame soy glaze, scallions
|Ginger Salad
|$7.00
local mixed greens, carrot, ginger dressing, peanut
HOT DOGS
Wild Bill's Beach Dogs
2245 E. Co. Hwy 30-A, Santa Rosa Beach
|Chips
|$3.00
Assorted flavors of Miss Vickis and Zapps kettle chips. Choose when picking up your order!
|Chili Queso
|$13.00
American Wagyu beef frank topped with mustard, chili, queso, and chopped white onions, on a New England style bun
|Americana
|$12.00
American Wagyu beef frank topped with mustard, ketchup, tomato, lettuce, shredded cheddar, relish, and chopped white onions, served on a toasted New England Style bun
Bud & Alley's Beach Bar
2236 E. Cnty Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach
|CM B&A Frose'
|$13.00
|CM Sweet Potato Fries
|$11.00
|CM Chicken Tenders
|$16.00
The Shrimp Shack
2236 E Co Hwy 30-A, Unit #1, Santa Rosa Beach
|1/2LB Gulf Shrimp Steamed
|$20.00
1/2 pound seasoned and steamed peel and eat Gulf shrimp (13-15 pieces). Served with cocktail sauce and drawn butter, and your choice of one large or two small sides.
|Gumbo Bread Bowl
|$15.00
Roux base with Andouille sausage and shrimp, topped with rice and green onion, served with a toasted French bread boule.
|Grouper Sandwich
|$26.00
Grilled or blackened grouper with slaw and remoulade sauce on a toasted French bread roll
Bud & Alleys
2236 E County Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach
|Cheesy Bread
|$12.00
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
|Mixed Greens
|$12.00
SMOOTHIES
Prema Organic Cafe
3557 East County Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach
|Pineapple Mint
|$11.25
Pineapple, Cucumber, Green Apple, Mint, Blue Majik
|Immunity, 2oz
|$5.00
Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric
|Green Love Smoothie
|$10.75
Banana, Zucchini, Spinach, Kale, Spirulina, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Maple Syrup
Cocina Cubana
2236 East County Highway 30A, Seaside
|Cafe con Leche
|$4.00
|The CC Cubano
|$10.00
|Maduros
|$4.00
Taco Bar
2236 E County Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach
|Chips & Guacamole
|$6.00
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
|Kids Steak Taco
|$4.25
Macho Taco Cantina
2525 US Hwy 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
Your choice of protein - Cheddar Jack cheese, queso fresco crumbles, chipotle crema, cherry tomatoes, and scallions.
|Crispy Smoked Wings
|$13.00
Toasted in a honey lime vinegar sauce and dusted with your choice of mole spices or black pepper ranch. Served with pablano ranch.
|Tacos
|$13.00
Your choice of protein - Monterey Jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, shaved cabbage, onions and cilantro.
Pickles
2236 E. Co Hwy 30-A, Suite #34, Santa Rosa Beach
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
Fried pickle chips served with a side of ranch
|Kids Tenders
|$10.00
Two chicken tenders with fries and a drink
Black Bear Bread Company
2311 E. Co. Hwy 30A,, Seaside
Hooked
16 Hub Lane, Watersound
Macho Taco - The Hub
14 Hub Lane, Watersound