Santa Rosa Beach restaurants you'll love

Go
Santa Rosa Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Santa Rosa Beach

Santa Rosa Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Santa Rosa Beach restaurants

Crepes du Soleil image

 

Crepes du Soleil

2215 E. County Highway 30A, Airstream Row, Seaside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bonjour Breakfast$10.00
Bananas Foster$9.00
Chantilly Dream$8.00
More about Crepes du Soleil
House of Henry image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

House of Henry

461 Harrison Ave, Panama City

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Celtic Curds$9.00
White cheddar curds served with a side of ranch.
Belfast Heathen Burger$17.25
Half pound burger topped with fried onion tanglers, bbq sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Marble Rye Reuben$14.38
Our version of a reuben comes with mouth watering corned beef topped with irish cabbage and swiss cheese.
More about House of Henry
Beach Happy Cafe image

 

Beach Happy Cafe

#4 Watercolor Blvd South, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Club Wrap$9.00
Chicken, Pepperjack Chz, Bacon, and Texas Petal Sauce in a Toasted White Tortilla
Sausage Egg Cheese Wrap (REG)$8.00
Sausage, Egg, Pepperjack cheese, in a White Tortilla
Beach Caprese Sandwich$10.00
Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, and Balsamic Glaze on a Toasted Roll
More about Beach Happy Cafe
Black Bear Bread Company image

 

Black Bear Bread Company

26 Logan Lane Units G & H, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Benton's Bacon, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.
Smoked Salmon Tartine$16.00
Crème Fraîche, Radish "Salad" Preserved Lemon, EVOO, on Muitigrain Sourdough
Grains$15.00
Poached Eggs, Farro, Quinoa, Pecans, Avocado, Greens, Fresh Herbs
More about Black Bear Bread Company
Nanbu Noodle Bar image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Nanbu Noodle Bar

26 Logan Lane Unit C, Santa Rosa Beach

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dumplings$8.00
daily selection
Nanbu Wings$7.00
Korean marinated wings, korean chili, sesame soy glaze, scallions
Ginger Salad$7.00
local mixed greens, carrot, ginger dressing, peanut
More about Nanbu Noodle Bar
Consumer pic

HOT DOGS

Wild Bill's Beach Dogs

2245 E. Co. Hwy 30-A, Santa Rosa Beach

Avg 3 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips$3.00
Assorted flavors of Miss Vickis and Zapps kettle chips. Choose when picking up your order!
Chili Queso$13.00
American Wagyu beef frank topped with mustard, chili, queso, and chopped white onions, on a New England style bun
Americana$12.00
American Wagyu beef frank topped with mustard, ketchup, tomato, lettuce, shredded cheddar, relish, and chopped white onions, served on a toasted New England Style bun
More about Wild Bill's Beach Dogs
Bud & Alley's Beach Bar image

 

Bud & Alley's Beach Bar

2236 E. Cnty Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CM B&A Frose'$13.00
CM Sweet Potato Fries$11.00
CM Chicken Tenders$16.00
More about Bud & Alley's Beach Bar
Consumer pic

 

The Shrimp Shack

2236 E Co Hwy 30-A, Unit #1, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2LB Gulf Shrimp Steamed$20.00
1/2 pound seasoned and steamed peel and eat Gulf shrimp (13-15 pieces). Served with cocktail sauce and drawn butter, and your choice of one large or two small sides.
Gumbo Bread Bowl$15.00
Roux base with Andouille sausage and shrimp, topped with rice and green onion, served with a toasted French bread boule.
Grouper Sandwich$26.00
Grilled or blackened grouper with slaw and remoulade sauce on a toasted French bread roll
More about The Shrimp Shack
Bud & Alleys image

 

Bud & Alleys

2236 E County Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Bread$12.00
Pepperoni$18.00
Mixed Greens$12.00
More about Bud & Alleys
Prema Organic Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Prema Organic Cafe

3557 East County Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pineapple Mint$11.25
Pineapple, Cucumber, Green Apple, Mint, Blue Majik
Immunity, 2oz$5.00
Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric
Green Love Smoothie$10.75
Banana, Zucchini, Spinach, Kale, Spirulina, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Maple Syrup
More about Prema Organic Cafe
Cocina Cubana image

 

Cocina Cubana

2236 East County Highway 30A, Seaside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe con Leche$4.00
The CC Cubano$10.00
Maduros$4.00
More about Cocina Cubana
Taco Bar image

 

Taco Bar

2236 E County Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$6.00
Shrimp Taco$4.75
Kids Steak Taco$4.25
More about Taco Bar
It's Heavenly image

 

It's Heavenly

63 Central Square #B, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about It's Heavenly
Wine Bar - Water Color image

 

Wine Bar - Water Color

1735 East County 30A, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Wine Bar - Water Color
Roux 30a image

 

Roux 30a

114 Logan Ln Suite 1A, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Roux 30a
Restaurant banner

 

Brewpub

170 E HWY CO 30A, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Brewpub
Macho Taco Cantina image

 

Macho Taco Cantina

2525 US Hwy 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$13.00
Your choice of protein - Cheddar Jack cheese, queso fresco crumbles, chipotle crema, cherry tomatoes, and scallions.
Crispy Smoked Wings$13.00
Toasted in a honey lime vinegar sauce and dusted with your choice of mole spices or black pepper ranch. Served with pablano ranch.
Tacos$13.00
Your choice of protein - Monterey Jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, shaved cabbage, onions and cilantro.
More about Macho Taco Cantina
Consumer pic

 

Pickles

2236 E. Co Hwy 30-A, Suite #34, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard
Fried Pickles$9.00
Fried pickle chips served with a side of ranch
Kids Tenders$10.00
Two chicken tenders with fries and a drink
More about Pickles
Banner pic

 

Black Bear Bread Company

2311 E. Co. Hwy 30A,, Seaside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Black Bear Bread Company
Hooked image

 

Hooked

16 Hub Lane, Watersound

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hooked
Macho Taco - The Hub image

 

Macho Taco - The Hub

14 Hub Lane, Watersound

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Macho Taco - The Hub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Rosa Beach

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Tacos

Map

More near Santa Rosa Beach to explore

Panama City Beach

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Panama City Beach

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Fort Walton Beach

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Miramar Beach

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Destin

No reviews yet

Rosemary Beach

No reviews yet

Niceville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Defuniak Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston