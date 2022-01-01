Santa Rosa Beach breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Santa Rosa Beach
Black Bear Bread Company
26 Logan Lane Units G & H, Santa Rosa Beach
|Popular items
|Smoked Salmon Tartine
|$16.00
Crème Fraîche, Radish "Salad" Preserved Lemon, EVOO, on Muitigrain Sourdough
|Grains
|$15.00
Poached Eggs, Farro, Quinoa, Pecans, Avocado, Greens, Fresh Herbs
|Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Benton's Bacon, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.
Bud & Alley's Beach Bar
2236 E. Cnty Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach
|Popular items
|CM B&A Frose'
|$13.00
|CM Sweet Potato Fries
|$11.00
|CM Chicken Tenders
|$16.00
Pickles
2236 E. Co Hwy 30-A, Suite #34, Santa Rosa Beach
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard
|Fried Pickle Burger
|$15.00
Custom blend of brisket and short rib beef patty with fried pickles, lettuce, onions, tomato, and ranch
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
Hand cut daily, fried, and seasoned to order with truffle oil, parmesan cheese, salt, and parsley