Santa Rosa Beach breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Santa Rosa Beach

Black Bear Bread Company image

 

Black Bear Bread Company

26 Logan Lane Units G & H, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Salmon Tartine$16.00
Crème Fraîche, Radish "Salad" Preserved Lemon, EVOO, on Muitigrain Sourdough
Grains$15.00
Poached Eggs, Farro, Quinoa, Pecans, Avocado, Greens, Fresh Herbs
Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Benton's Bacon, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.
More about Black Bear Bread Company
Bud & Alley's Beach Bar image

 

Bud & Alley's Beach Bar

2236 E. Cnty Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CM B&A Frose'$13.00
CM Sweet Potato Fries$11.00
CM Chicken Tenders$16.00
More about Bud & Alley's Beach Bar
Consumer pic

 

Pickles

2236 E. Co Hwy 30-A, Suite #34, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard
Fried Pickle Burger$15.00
Custom blend of brisket and short rib beef patty with fried pickles, lettuce, onions, tomato, and ranch
Truffle Fries$8.00
Hand cut daily, fried, and seasoned to order with truffle oil, parmesan cheese, salt, and parsley
More about Pickles

