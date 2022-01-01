Santa Rosa Beach sandwich spots you'll love
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Beach Happy Cafe
#4 Watercolor Blvd South, Santa Rosa Beach
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.00
Chicken, Asiago Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Ranch and Buffalo sauce inside a toasted white tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.00
Chicken, Asiago Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Caesar Dressing in a Toasted Spinach Tortilla
Sausage Egg Cheese Wrap (REG)
$8.00
Sausage, Egg, Pepperjack cheese, in a White Tortilla
The Shrimp Shack
2236 E Co Hwy 30-A, Unit #1, Santa Rosa Beach
Popular items
1/2LB Gulf Shrimp Steamed
$20.00
1/2 pound seasoned and steamed peel and eat Gulf shrimp (13-15 pieces). Served with cocktail sauce and drawn butter, and your choice of one large or two small sides.
Gumbo Bread Bowl
$15.00
Roux base with Andouille sausage and shrimp, topped with rice and green onion, served with a toasted French bread boule.
1/2LB Royal Reds Steamed
$22.00
1/2 pound steamed deep-water Royal Red shrimp. Served with drawn butter and lemon, and your choice of one large or two small sides.
Cocina Cubana
2236 East County Highway 30A, Seaside
Popular items
Bottle Of Water
$2.00
Medianoche
$10.00
Cuban Toast
$2.00
Pickles
2236 E. Co Hwy 30-A, Suite #34, Santa Rosa Beach
Popular items
Turkey Burger
$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard
Fried Pickle Burger
$15.00
Custom blend of brisket and short rib beef patty with fried pickles, lettuce, onions, tomato, and ranch
Truffle Fries
$8.00
Hand cut daily, fried, and seasoned to order with truffle oil, parmesan cheese, salt, and parsley