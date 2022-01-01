Burritos in Santa Rosa Beach
Santa Rosa Beach restaurants that serve burritos
Macho Taco Cantina
2525 US Hwy 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach
|Burrito
|$15.00
Your choice of protein -- black beans, avocado, Jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, shaved cabbage, grilled poblanos and onions, and herb crema.
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$18.00
Chipotle marinated skirt steak, black bean, pickled vegetables, eggs, cojita cheese and smothered with queso and topped with sliced avocado
|Macho Cheesecake Burrito (serves 4)
|$15.00
Cowgirl Market
2252 W Scenic Hwy 30A,, Santa Rosa Beach
|BIG BILL'S BURRITO
|$8.00
scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheddar in a flour tortilla, served with a side of salsa