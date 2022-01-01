Chili in Santa Rosa Beach
Santa Rosa Beach restaurants that serve chili
HOT DOGS
Wild Bill's Beach Dogs
2245 E. Co. Hwy 30-A, Santa Rosa Beach
|Chili Queso
|$14.00
American Wagyu beef frank topped with mustard, chili, queso, and chopped white onions, on a New England style bun
Pickles
2236 E. Co Hwy 30-A, Suite #34, Santa Rosa Beach
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Hand cut daily, fried, and seasoned to order, topped with chili and cheddar cheese
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$12.00
Topped with chili, cheddar cheese, white onions, and mustard
|Chili Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Custom blend of brisket and short rib beef patty with chili, cheddar, onions, and mustard