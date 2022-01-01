Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Santa Rosa Beach

Santa Rosa Beach restaurants
Santa Rosa Beach restaurants that serve lobsters

The Shrimp Shack

2236 E Co Hwy 30-A, Unit #1, Santa Rosa Beach

Takeout
Lobster Mac$30.00
Homemade macaroni and cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, topped with applewood smoked bacon, lobster, and bread crumbs
Lobster Melt$28.00
Two and a half ounces of steamed lobster with creamy American cheese, bacon, and cajun aioli on grilled Texas Toast
Lobster Roll$40.00
Four ounces of steamed lobster meat tossed in butter and Old Bay seasoning on a toasted New England style roll
Macho Taco Cantina

2525 US Hwy 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Lobster Bites$23.00
Succulent lobster tail encrusted in crispy corn chip batter, finished with a sweet jalepeño jam and garnished with tomatillo, zucchini, and poblano peppers.
