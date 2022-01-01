Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Santa Rosa Beach

Santa Rosa Beach restaurants
Santa Rosa Beach restaurants that serve pies

Crepes du Soleil image

 

Crepes du Soleil

2215 E. County Highway 30A, Airstream Row, Seaside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie$9.00
More about Crepes du Soleil
Consumer pic

HOT DOGS

Wild Bill's Beach Dogs

2245 E. Co. Hwy 30-A, Santa Rosa Beach

Avg 3 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Frito Pie$14.00
Bag of Fritos loaded with chopped wagyu beef frank, chili, queso, white onions, cheddar, and jalapenos
More about Wild Bill's Beach Dogs
Consumer pic

 

The Shrimp Shack

2236 E Co Hwy 30-A, Unit #1, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Key Lime Pie$30.00
Our house-made Key Lime pie for the whole family
Key Lime Pie Slice$7.00
Topped with a dollop of whipped cream and lime zest
More about The Shrimp Shack
Bud & Alleys image

 

Bud & Alleys

2236 E County Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Phil Pie$19.00
Local Green Pie$18.00
Clam Pie$21.00
More about Bud & Alleys

