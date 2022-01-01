Pork belly in Santa Rosa Beach
Santa Rosa Beach restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Nanbu Noodle Bar
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Nanbu Noodle Bar
26 Logan Lane Unit C, Santa Rosa Beach
|Pork Belly Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Kurobuta pork belly, soy egg, enoki, scallion, miso, bok choy, cilantro, rice
|Pork Belly Steamed Buns
|$11.00
pickled cucumber, hoisin, sriracha, radish, cilantro
|Pork Belly Yaki
|$16.00
Kurobuta pork belly, stir-fried noodles, enoki, carrot, bok choy, scallion, cilantro, soy egg