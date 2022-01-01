Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Santa Rosa Beach

Santa Rosa Beach restaurants
Santa Rosa Beach restaurants that serve pork belly

Nanbu Noodle Bar image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Nanbu Noodle Bar

26 Logan Lane Unit C, Santa Rosa Beach

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Rice Bowl$16.00
Kurobuta pork belly, soy egg, enoki, scallion, miso, bok choy, cilantro, rice
Pork Belly Steamed Buns$11.00
pickled cucumber, hoisin, sriracha, radish, cilantro
Pork Belly Yaki$16.00
Kurobuta pork belly, stir-fried noodles, enoki, carrot, bok choy, scallion, cilantro, soy egg
More about Nanbu Noodle Bar
Macho Taco - The Hub image

 

Macho Taco - The Hub

14 Hub Lane, Watersound

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Special Pork Belly Bites$13.00
More about Macho Taco - The Hub

