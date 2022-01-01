Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Santa Rosa Beach

Santa Rosa Beach restaurants
Santa Rosa Beach restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Nanbu Noodle Bar image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Nanbu Noodle Bar

26 Logan Lane Unit C, Santa Rosa Beach

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00
avocado, cucumber, radish, scallion, micro cilantro, sriracha, sesame, pepper mayo, ungagi sauce
More about Nanbu Noodle Bar
Consumer pic

 

The Shrimp Shack

2236 E Co Hwy 30-A, Unit #1, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Roll$18.00
Chopped Gulf shrimp with remoulade sauce, celery, and onion on a buttered and toasted New England style roll
More about The Shrimp Shack
Main pic

 

Cowgirl Market

2252 W Scenic Hwy 30A,, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEACHY SHRIMP ROLL$15.00
shrimp, tarragon cream, arugula on a grilled roll
More about Cowgirl Market

