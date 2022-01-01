Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Santa Rosa Beach

Santa Rosa Beach restaurants
Santa Rosa Beach restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

The Shrimp Shack

2236 E Co Hwy 30-A, Unit #1, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$20.00
Fresh Gulf shrimp, grilled or blackened; three tacos served in corn tortillas with cabbage, pico de gallo, and lime aioli
More about The Shrimp Shack
Main pic

 

Cowgirl Market

2252 W Scenic Hwy 30A,, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
DRUNKEN SHRIMP TACOS$16.00
two flour tortillas with gulf shrimp, tarragon cream, drunken salsa, queso fresco with a side house salad
More about Cowgirl Market
Taco Bar image

 

Taco Bar

2236 E County Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.75
More about Taco Bar

