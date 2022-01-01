Santa Rosa restaurants you'll love
Santa Rosa's top cuisines
Must-try Santa Rosa restaurants
GRILL
Victory House
3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Flatbread - Pepperoni
|$10.00
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
|4 pc. Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
|Coke
|$3.00
Fruta
52 Mission Circle, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Esquite
|$4.25
corn off the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, valentina and tajin
|Mangonada
|$7.25
Frozen blended mango topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
|Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema
|$7.50
Sliced strawberries and cream topped with granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed milk), raisins
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Union Hotel Restaurant
280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$8.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch, Bleu cheese, or thousand island.
|Lasagna Italian Sausage & Bolognese
|$18.00
Traditional baked lasagna, fresh Italian sausage with bolognese sauce.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cozy Plum Bistro
1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|BBQ Drumsticks
|$16.95
six flambéed and broiled drumsticks (soy) in house-made BBQ sauce, served with side of bbq & ranch
|Far East Philly
|$18.95
A Philly Cheesesteak with an Asian twist, marinated steak strips (gluten) in olive oil, citrus, cilantro, sauteed w/ peppers, & onions, drowned in an herb mozzarella cheese sauce on a fresh-baked sourdough roll (gluten)
|Loaded Tots
|$15.95
pico de gallo, spicy queso, green onions, cashew crema, sour cream & quinoa over crispy oven baked tater tots
Mi Ranchito - Downtown
620 Fifth St, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
|Camarones A La Diabla
|$17.00
|Chalupas De Camaron
|$15.00
SEAFOOD
SEA Thai Bistro
2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Golden Spring Rolls
|$13.00
carrot, tarro root, mushrooms, onions, garlic wrapped in egg roll wrapper and flash fried. Service with lettuce, mint, shallot, carrot and cashews to make a do-it-yourself wrap. Served with a sweet chili sauce. (3 pc cut in half)
|Pad Thai
|$18.00
prawn, chicken, and tofu, stir fried rice noodle with egg, carrot, onion, peanuts and bean sprouts
|Brown Rice
|$3.00
(1) serving steamed Thai brown jasmine rice, 3/4 C
Tony's Galley
722 Village Court, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
sweet garlic chili, peanut, basil
|Spicy Seafood Pasta
|$22.00
Octopus, prawns, Hokkaido scallops, calamari, mussels, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, basil
|Fish & Chip
|$20.00
apple slaw, japanese tartar sauce
SALADS • NOODLES
SEA Noodle Bar
286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Drunken Man Noodle
|$16.00
chicken, wide rice noodle, egg, basil, tomatoes, onions, garlic, Thai chili, Yu Choy, sweet peppers
|English Cucumber & Avocado Salad
|$12.00
red onions, roasted cashew nuts, organic mixed greens, peanuts, roasted peanut vinaigrette
|Coconut Noodle Soup W/ Chicken
|$17.00
kaffir leaves, galangal, tomatoes, bean sprout, Yu Choy & onions
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube
1229 N Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|DER BERLINER
|$22.00
Choose your two brats or wiener, served with pommes frites, sauerkraut and curry ketchup.
|POMMES FRITES
|$9.00
thin french fries, salt and pepper + cajun seasoning, topped with fried green onions. side of aioli and ketchup
|PIZZA CHORIZO
|$21.00
Spanish chorizo, dry mozzarella, garlic, red onions, artichokes, olive blend + chili flakes
Fruta
2770 Stony Point Rd., Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema
|$7.50
Sliced strawberries and cream topped with granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed milk), raisins
|Bionico
|$7.50
diced apple, cantaloupe, mango, and banana topped with cream, granola, sliced strawberries, shredded coconut, Lechera (condensed milk) and raisins
|Esquite
|$4.25
corn off the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, valentina and tajin
Third Street Aleworks
610 3rd St, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$15.95
Fresh beer-battered pacific cod on a bed of spring mix, fries and served with our house tartar sauce.
|Aleworks Wings
|$14.95
Aleworks wings with your choice of Buffalo, Spicy Asian, BBQ or Mango Habenero (Spicy).
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.95
Baked with a Aleworks cheese blend, garlic bread crumb topping. Served with garlic bread.
Fruta
3080 Marlow Rd Suite A-1, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Bionico
|$7.50
diced apple, cantaloupe, mango, and banana topped with cream, granola, sliced strawberries, shredded coconut, Lechera (condensed milk) and raisins
|Tostiesquites
|$7.00
Tostitos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin
|Mangonada
|$7.25
Frozen blended mango topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
Sazon Peruvian Cuisine
1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Lomo Saltado (Beef)
|$21.00
Wok fried tenderloin steak strips onion, tomato, cilantro, soy sauce, served with house-cut fries and rice.
🌾 Gluten Free
|Papa a la Huancaina
|$9.50
Yukon gold potato with ají amarillo-feta cheese, garlic sauce, butter lettuce; with hard-boiled egg and olive.
|Family Lomo Saltado
|$39.00
Serves 3 to 4. Wok fried tenderloin steak strips onion, tomato, cilantro, soy balsamic sauce, served with house-cut fries, (4) Plantains, and rice. Add a fried egg for $ 2.00. Organic Tamarin (gluten free) upon request.
* Includes 24 oz of Sazón Chicha Morada.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Hot Chix of Santa Rosa
280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Baked Beans
|$4.99
Southern style baked beans, chix with soul.
|Cole Slaw
|$4.99
Traditional southern style coleslaw, for the cool chix.
|Call Yo' Mama!
|$11.99
This Nashville chicken sandwich is so hot, you will have to Call Yo' Mama to bail you out again. Topped with comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.
PIZZA
Russian River Brewing Company
725 4th Street, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Drew Bites
|$14.00
pizza dough, mozzarella, pepperoni, pepperoncinis & marinara on the side
|Spinach
|$12.00
toasted almond, goat cheese, strawberry, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad
|$9.50
romaine, crouton, parmesan, house made caesar dressing
Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie
1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Wine Country Salad
|$9.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, blue cheese with a mustard vinaigrette
|Pulled Pork Sando
|$10.00
smoked pulled pork with house made Carolina BBQ sauce/ apple slaw/ brioche bun
|Street Corn Salad
|$9.00
Fresh grilled corn, topped with chipotle sauce, cotija cheese and lime.
Add tri tip and make it a meal, it's delish!
Mombo's Pizza
1880 B Mendocino ave, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOSSED IN OUR SIGNATURE CAESAR DRESSING, WITH CROUTONS & ASIAGO CHEESE
|12in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S
|$15.00
TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE
|GREEK SALAD
FRESH SPRING MIX, TOMATO, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, KALAMATA OLIVE, FETA CHEESE, FRESH GARLIC & OREGANO
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Homerun Pizza
484 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Pesto Bread Sticks (4)
|$11.95
Served with ranch dressing.
|Spicy Chicken Wings (10)
|$11.95
Bone-in or boneless, with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|House Dinner Salad
|$5.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers & croutons, with choice of dressing.
PIZZA • GRILL
Belly Left Coast
523 4th st, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Pork Sqewers
|$14.00
served in carolina bbq sauce
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.50
BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, sriracha aioli. served on a brioche bun. side salad or potato chips.
|Belly BLTA
|$13.50
applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño mayo. served with chips or side salad.
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Super Nachos
|$10.99
Tortilla chips with choice of meat, beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
|Enchiladas A La Carte (2)
|$5.99
Two a la carte enchiladas with corn tortilla with your choice of meat and red or green sauce topped with lettuce,fresh cheese and avocado.
|Taco
Taco with choice of meat.served with onions,cilantro and taco salsa.
