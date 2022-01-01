Santa Rosa restaurants you'll love

Go
Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Santa Rosa restaurants

Victory House image

GRILL

Victory House

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Flatbread - Pepperoni$10.00
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
4 pc. Chicken Tenders$10.00
Coke$3.00
More about Victory House
Fruta image

 

Fruta

52 Mission Circle, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Esquite$4.25
corn off the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, valentina and tajin
Mangonada$7.25
Frozen blended mango topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema$7.50
Sliced strawberries and cream topped with granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed milk), raisins
More about Fruta
Union Hotel Restaurant image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Union Hotel Restaurant

280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch, Bleu cheese, or thousand island.
Lasagna Italian Sausage & Bolognese$18.00
Traditional baked lasagna, fresh Italian sausage with bolognese sauce.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese.
More about Union Hotel Restaurant
Cozy Plum Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cozy Plum Bistro

1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.6 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Drumsticks$16.95
six flambéed and broiled drumsticks (soy) in house-made BBQ sauce, served with side of bbq & ranch
Far East Philly$18.95
A Philly Cheesesteak with an Asian twist, marinated steak strips (gluten) in olive oil, citrus, cilantro, sauteed w/ peppers, & onions, drowned in an herb mozzarella cheese sauce on a fresh-baked sourdough roll (gluten)
Loaded Tots$15.95
pico de gallo, spicy queso, green onions, cashew crema, sour cream & quinoa over crispy oven baked tater tots
More about Cozy Plum Bistro
Mi Ranchito - Downtown image

 

Mi Ranchito - Downtown

620 Fifth St, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Salad$14.00
Camarones A La Diabla$17.00
Chalupas De Camaron$15.00
More about Mi Ranchito - Downtown
SEA Thai Bistro image

SEAFOOD

SEA Thai Bistro

2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Golden Spring Rolls$13.00
carrot, tarro root, mushrooms, onions, garlic wrapped in egg roll wrapper and flash fried. Service with lettuce, mint, shallot, carrot and cashews to make a do-it-yourself wrap. Served with a sweet chili sauce. (3 pc cut in half)
Pad Thai$18.00
prawn, chicken, and tofu, stir fried rice noodle with egg, carrot, onion, peanuts and bean sprouts
Brown Rice$3.00
(1) serving steamed Thai brown jasmine rice, 3/4 C
More about SEA Thai Bistro
Tony's Galley image

 

Tony's Galley

722 Village Court, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
sweet garlic chili, peanut, basil
Spicy Seafood Pasta$22.00
Octopus, prawns, Hokkaido scallops, calamari, mussels, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, basil
Fish & Chip$20.00
apple slaw, japanese tartar sauce
More about Tony's Galley
SEA Noodle Bar image

SALADS • NOODLES

SEA Noodle Bar

286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.3 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drunken Man Noodle$16.00
chicken, wide rice noodle, egg, basil, tomatoes, onions, garlic, Thai chili, Yu Choy, sweet peppers
English Cucumber & Avocado Salad$12.00
red onions, roasted cashew nuts, organic mixed greens, peanuts, roasted peanut vinaigrette
Coconut Noodle Soup W/ Chicken$17.00
kaffir leaves, galangal, tomatoes, bean sprout, Yu Choy & onions
More about SEA Noodle Bar
Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube

1229 N Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.4 (2222 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DER BERLINER$22.00
Choose your two brats or wiener, served with pommes frites, sauerkraut and curry ketchup.
POMMES FRITES$9.00
thin french fries, salt and pepper + cajun seasoning, topped with fried green onions. side of aioli and ketchup
PIZZA CHORIZO$21.00
Spanish chorizo, dry mozzarella, garlic, red onions, artichokes, olive blend + chili flakes
More about Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube
Fruta image

 

Fruta

2770 Stony Point Rd., Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema$7.50
Sliced strawberries and cream topped with granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed milk), raisins
Bionico$7.50
diced apple, cantaloupe, mango, and banana topped with cream, granola, sliced strawberries, shredded coconut, Lechera (condensed milk) and raisins
Esquite$4.25
corn off the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, valentina and tajin
More about Fruta
Third Street Aleworks image

 

Third Street Aleworks

610 3rd St, Santa Rosa

Avg 3.9 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Chips$15.95
Fresh beer-battered pacific cod on a bed of spring mix, fries and served with our house tartar sauce.
Aleworks Wings$14.95
Aleworks wings with your choice of Buffalo, Spicy Asian, BBQ or Mango Habenero (Spicy).
Mac & Cheese$14.95
Baked with a Aleworks cheese blend, garlic bread crumb topping. Served with garlic bread.
More about Third Street Aleworks
Fruta image

 

Fruta

3080 Marlow Rd Suite A-1, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bionico$7.50
diced apple, cantaloupe, mango, and banana topped with cream, granola, sliced strawberries, shredded coconut, Lechera (condensed milk) and raisins
Tostiesquites$7.00
Tostitos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin
Mangonada$7.25
Frozen blended mango topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
More about Fruta
Sazon Peruvian Cuisine image

 

Sazon Peruvian Cuisine

1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lomo Saltado (Beef)$21.00
Wok fried tenderloin steak strips onion, tomato, cilantro, soy sauce, served with house-cut fries and rice.
🌾 Gluten Free
Papa a la Huancaina$9.50
Yukon gold potato with ají amarillo-feta cheese, garlic sauce, butter lettuce; with hard-boiled egg and olive.
Family Lomo Saltado$39.00
Serves 3 to 4. Wok fried tenderloin steak strips onion, tomato, cilantro, soy balsamic sauce, served with house-cut fries, (4) Plantains, and rice. Add a fried egg for $ 2.00. Organic Tamarin (gluten free) upon request.
* Includes 24 oz of Sazón Chicha Morada.
More about Sazon Peruvian Cuisine
Hot Chix of Santa Rosa image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hot Chix of Santa Rosa

280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa

Avg 2.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Beans$4.99
Southern style baked beans, chix with soul.
Cole Slaw$4.99
Traditional southern style coleslaw, for the cool chix.
Call Yo' Mama!$11.99
This Nashville chicken sandwich is so hot, you will have to Call Yo' Mama to bail you out again. Topped with comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.
More about Hot Chix of Santa Rosa
Russian River Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Russian River Brewing Company

725 4th Street, Santa Rosa

Avg 4 (3251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drew Bites$14.00
pizza dough, mozzarella, pepperoni, pepperoncinis & marinara on the side
Spinach$12.00
toasted almond, goat cheese, strawberry, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$9.50
romaine, crouton, parmesan, house made caesar dressing
More about Russian River Brewing Company
Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie image

 

Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie

1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wine Country Salad$9.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, blue cheese with a mustard vinaigrette
Pulled Pork Sando$10.00
smoked pulled pork with house made Carolina BBQ sauce/ apple slaw/ brioche bun
Street Corn Salad$9.00
Fresh grilled corn, topped with chipotle sauce, cotija cheese and lime.
Add tri tip and make it a meal, it's delish!
More about Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

2469 Naglee Rd., Tracy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about BurgerIM
Mission Kitchen and Bar image

 

Mission Kitchen and Bar

52 mission circle suite 111, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Mission Kitchen and Bar
Mombo's Pizza image

 

Mombo's Pizza

1880 B Mendocino ave, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD
ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOSSED IN OUR SIGNATURE CAESAR DRESSING, WITH CROUTONS & ASIAGO CHEESE
12in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S$15.00
TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE
GREEK SALAD
FRESH SPRING MIX, TOMATO, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, KALAMATA OLIVE, FETA CHEESE, FRESH GARLIC & OREGANO
More about Mombo's Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Homerun Pizza

484 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.3 (516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pesto Bread Sticks (4)$11.95
Served with ranch dressing.
Spicy Chicken Wings (10)$11.95
Bone-in or boneless, with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
House Dinner Salad$5.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers & croutons, with choice of dressing.
More about Homerun Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL

Belly Left Coast

523 4th st, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Sqewers$14.00
served in carolina bbq sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, sriracha aioli. served on a brioche bun. side salad or potato chips.
Belly BLTA$13.50
applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño mayo. served with chips or side salad.
More about Belly Left Coast
Restaurant banner

 

Warike

527 4th Street, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Warike
Banner pic

 

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd

6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Super Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips with choice of meat, beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
Enchiladas A La Carte (2)$5.99
Two a la carte enchiladas with corn tortilla with your choice of meat and red or green sauce topped with lettuce,fresh cheese and avocado.
Taco
Taco with choice of meat.served with onions,cilantro and taco salsa.
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
Banner pic

 

NY Pie

65 Brookwood Ave, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about NY Pie
Restaurant banner

 

Corner Park Cafe

4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Corner Park Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd

1950 Piner Road, #130, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Rosa

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Quesadillas

Potstickers

Yellow Curry

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Santa Rosa to explore

Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston