Santa Rosa American restaurants you'll love

GRILL
Victory House
3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa
Popular items
Flatbread - Pepperoni
$10.00
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
4 pc. Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Coke
$3.00
Third Street Aleworks
610 3rd St, Santa Rosa
Popular items
Fish & Chips
$15.95
Fresh beer-battered pacific cod on a bed of spring mix, fries and served with our house tartar sauce.
Aleworks Wings
$14.95
Aleworks wings with your choice of Buffalo, Spicy Asian, BBQ or Mango Habenero (Spicy).
Mac & Cheese
$14.95
Baked with a Aleworks cheese blend, garlic bread crumb topping. Served with garlic bread.
PIZZA • GRILL
Belly Left Coast
523 4th st, Santa Rosa
Popular items
Pork Sqewers
$14.00
served in carolina bbq sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
$14.50
BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, sriracha aioli. served on a brioche bun. side salad or potato chips.
Belly BLTA
$13.50
applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño mayo. served with chips or side salad.