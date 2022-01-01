Santa Rosa American restaurants you'll love

Go
Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Santa Rosa

Victory House image

GRILL

Victory House

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Flatbread - Pepperoni$10.00
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
4 pc. Chicken Tenders$10.00
Coke$3.00
More about Victory House
Third Street Aleworks image

 

Third Street Aleworks

610 3rd St, Santa Rosa

Avg 3.9 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Chips$15.95
Fresh beer-battered pacific cod on a bed of spring mix, fries and served with our house tartar sauce.
Aleworks Wings$14.95
Aleworks wings with your choice of Buffalo, Spicy Asian, BBQ or Mango Habenero (Spicy).
Mac & Cheese$14.95
Baked with a Aleworks cheese blend, garlic bread crumb topping. Served with garlic bread.
More about Third Street Aleworks
Mission Kitchen and Bar image

 

Mission Kitchen and Bar

52 mission circle suite 111, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Mission Kitchen and Bar
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL

Belly Left Coast

523 4th st, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Sqewers$14.00
served in carolina bbq sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, sriracha aioli. served on a brioche bun. side salad or potato chips.
Belly BLTA$13.50
applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño mayo. served with chips or side salad.
More about Belly Left Coast

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Rosa

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Quesadillas

Nachos

Cheese Pizza

Super Burritos

Map

More near Santa Rosa to explore

Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston